STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM tasks two ministers with Panchamasali row firefight

The Panchamasali Lingayats, who are demanding reservation under 2A category, held a massive rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Panchamasali sect of the Lingayat community take out a rally demanding reservation, in Bengaluru on Sunday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Under attack from his own community’s sect, even as his political rivals make hay, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is all set to deploy his ministers and MLAs from the Panchamasali Lingayat grouping to firefight his latest conundrum. The Panchamasali Lingayats, who are demanding reservation under 2A category, held a massive rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Unable to respond directly, lest it fans the embers, leading to a full revolt and damaging his image as the undisputed mass leader of the Lingayats, Yediyurappa is looking to entrust the task of tackling the precarious situation to Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani and Small Scale Industries and Information Minister C C Patil. 

After the two ministers’ failed attempt to woo thousands of Panchamasali Lingayats, who had gathered in Bengaluru on Sunday demanding reservation, the duo, flanked by BJP legislators from the community, will have a solidarity show with the CM through a press conference on Monday. 

Ministers mull talks with seers

The ministers’ attempts to dissuade the community from continuing the protest ended in booing from the crowds, ultimatums from seers who are leading the protests and culminated in the duo leaving in a huff, disappointed. “The CM wants the overall welfare of the community. He has, in fact, already written to the Backward Classes Commission to conduct a study and submit a report. My request to the community members is to have patience and trust the government.

We are making all efforts to bring the Panchamasali community under the 2A category,” Murugesh Nirani told TNIE. BJP sources said the general perception within the party was that politics is being played out to embarrass the CM and the BJP governments at the State and Centre. The ministers and the legislators are set to use back-channel talks with the community seers and leaders to compel them to put off the agitation for some time while also defending the government publicly.

In both attempts, the CM is keen on steering clear of a direct dialogue. Sources close to CM suggested he is more keen on including the Veerashaiva-Lingayats as a whole in the Centre’s OBC list. “There was no need for a religious head, claiming to be fighting for the community’s reservation, to praise Congress’ Vinay Kulkarni who is accused of murdering a BJP leader, on stage. Yatnal, who has been abusing the CM, was allowed to use the stage to launch vulgar attacks. People like Kashappanavar are fuelling the stir with the sole purpose of maligning BJP and CM’s image,” alleged a BJP legislator from the community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamasali Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp