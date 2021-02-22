STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sangharsh & sanghatan: GOP mantra to win back seats 

The Grand Old Party won 80 seats in the last Assembly elections, but the numbers shrunk to 67 the next year after some of its MLAs resigned and joined BJP.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president D K Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : To reverse its electoral  fortunes and to reach out tovoters ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold 100 rallies, which will be led by KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, in seats that it lost in the 2018 polls. 

The Grand Old Party won 80 seats in the last Assembly elections, but the numbers shrunk to 67 the next year after some of its MLAs resigned and joined BJP. In the 15 Assembly segments where the bypolls were held in 2019, Congress managed to win just two. In 2020, it drew a blank in Sira and RR Nagar constituencies. 

With such bitter lessons, the party high command is said to be applying pressure on KPCC leaders to strengthen the party and improve its tally in future elections, and the rallies are part of KPCC’s efforts 
in that direction.  KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said that Shivakumar will travel across the State from the first week of March. “We will cover 100 places this year.

We will highlight the failures of the Union and State governments. We will interact with people, review our panchayat committees and strengthen the party. This will also help us in the ensuing taluk and zilla panchayat elections. We will stress on sangharsh (protest) and sanghatan (strengthen) throughout this year,” he said. Sources said that the party has shortlisted 100 Assembly constituencies that they lost in 2018. “Our leaders will walk 2 km at each constituency.

These rallies will be headed by either Shivakumar or Siddaramiah along with local leaders. They will raise issues like demerits of the new farm laws, price hike among other problems,” they added. The team will visit 3-4 constituencies in a week and apart from meeting local leaders, they will also interact with religious heads. “This will help the party in selecting candidates for elections as the rallies will throw up local leaders who are popular,” they said.

Apart from these rallies, different wings of the party (women, SCs/STs, minority, youth, among others) will organise 16-20 conventions across the State. Siddaramaiah too is planning to launch an Ahinda (Acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) rally. The ruling BJP too is adopting a similar strategy to woo voters in those constituencies that it lost in the last election.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2023 assembly elections Karnataka elections Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp