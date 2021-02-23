50% of all govt vehicles to be replaced with EVs, says DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government aims to replace 50 per cent of all government vehicles with electric vehicles over the next 2-3 years. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister for IT/BT and S&T, on Monday said that the plan is to encourage e-mobility.Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Future of Sustainable Mobility’, which was held as part of the Harward-India Conference, he informed that Karnataka was looking forward to partnerships and concrete strategies with the US in the e-mobility space.

Speaking about regulating measures to improve charging infrastructure in high-rise buildings, metro stations, malls, IT parks, and apartments, he said, “A lack of charging infrastructure still remains a major concern and the state is working towards improving the situation. The government has assessed the situation and has received feedback from citizens regarding discounted charging at public places, dedicated parking for e-cabs, and mandating EV-charging facility in building bye-laws to improve the EV infra in the state.”

According to him the goal is also to set up fast chargers along few important highways in the state and to establish the world-class Karnataka Electric Mobility Research & Innovation Center, he explained.

Anita George, Executive Vice-President and Deputy Head, CDPQ Global, and Vignesh Nandakumar, Clean Tech Investor, were the other two panelists of the discussion.