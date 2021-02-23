STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

50% of all govt vehicles to be replaced with EVs, says DyCM

The State Government aims to replace 50 per cent of all government vehicles with electric vehicles over the next 2-3 years.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

The government is working at improving the EV-charging infrastructure in the state | FILE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government aims to replace 50 per cent of all government vehicles with electric vehicles over the next 2-3 years. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister for IT/BT and S&T, on Monday said that the plan is to encourage e-mobility.Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Future of Sustainable Mobility’, which was held as part of the Harward-India Conference, he informed that Karnataka was looking forward to partnerships and concrete strategies with the US in the e-mobility space. 

Speaking about regulating measures to improve charging infrastructure in high-rise buildings, metro stations, malls, IT parks, and apartments, he said, “A lack of charging infrastructure still remains a major concern and the state is working towards improving the situation. The government has assessed the situation and has received feedback from citizens regarding discounted charging at public places, dedicated parking for e-cabs, and mandating EV-charging facility in building bye-laws to improve the EV infra in the state.”

According to him the goal is also to set up fast chargers along few important highways in the state and to establish the world-class Karnataka Electric Mobility Research & Innovation Center, he explained.
Anita George, Executive Vice-President and Deputy Head, CDPQ Global, and Vignesh Nandakumar, Clean Tech Investor, were the other two panelists of the discussion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
govt vehicles CN Ashwath Narayan electric vehicles
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp