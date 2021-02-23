Congress will return to power in 2023, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is confident of Congress returning to power in the state after the 2023 Assembly elections as schemes, like Anna Bhagya introduced during his tenure as chief minister, had impressed the people.

Recalling the “feel-good factor” during his tenure, he said that the BJP government has reduced the quantity of rice that he had earmarked under Anna Bhagya.

“When we come back to power, we will increase the quota to 10 kg of rice per individual of a BPL household from the present 7 kg,” he said.

Taking part in the Janadhwani Padayatra, Siddaramaiah called Yediyurappa “the most corrupt CM” of the State. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is dividing society in the name of religion.

He said that many Congress leaders sacrificed their lives during the Independence struggle, but no one from the RSS died during the movement.