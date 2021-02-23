STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress will return to power in 2023, says Siddaramaiah

Taking part in the Janadhwani Padayatra, Siddaramaiah called Yediyurappa “the most corrupt CM” of the State.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah addressing party workers during the launch of the six-day Janadhwani padayatra in Padubidri, Udupi, on Monday

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is confident of Congress returning to power in the state after the 2023 Assembly elections as schemes, like Anna Bhagya introduced during his tenure as chief minister, had impressed the people.

Recalling the “feel-good factor” during his tenure, he said that the BJP government has reduced the quantity of rice that he had earmarked under Anna Bhagya.

“When we come back to power, we will increase the quota to 10 kg of rice per individual of a BPL household from the present 7 kg,” he said.

Taking part in the Janadhwani Padayatra, Siddaramaiah called Yediyurappa “the most corrupt CM” of the State. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is dividing society in the name of religion.  
He said that many Congress leaders sacrificed their lives during the Independence struggle, but no one from the RSS died during the movement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Karnataka
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp