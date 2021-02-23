Don’t want to share 2A category: Protesters

By Express News Service

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA): Over 5,000 people belonging to the backward communities gathered here on Monday and urged the government to maintain the status quo in the 2A category.

Responding to the call of their religious head, Sri Brahmananda Saraswathi Swamiji, pontiff of Sri Ramakshetra Math, Ujire, Dakshina Kannada, the community members went in a long 5 km-procession before converging at the Police grounds of Bhatkal.

Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik said they would not allow any other community to share the reservation given to them. “We cannot deprive our future generations the benefits of reservation by including a community, which enjoys a good position with good education and political representation,” he said.

Brahmananda Swamiji said, “This will be a peaceful rally, but if the government yields to the demand of Panchamasalis, we will intensify our agitation,” he said. Bhatkal wore a deserted look with shops downing shutters in solidarity.

