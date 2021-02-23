STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t want to share 2A category: Protesters

Over 5,000 people belonging to the backward communities gathered here on Monday and urged the government to maintain the status quo in the 2A category.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:45 AM

Members of backward communities taking out a rally in Bhatkal on Monday.

By Express News Service

Responding to the call of their religious head, Sri Brahmananda Saraswathi Swamiji, pontiff of Sri Ramakshetra Math, Ujire, Dakshina Kannada, the community members went in a long 5 km-procession before converging at the Police grounds of Bhatkal.

Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik said they would not allow any other community to share the reservation given to them. “We cannot deprive our future generations the benefits of reservation by including a community, which enjoys a good position with good education and political representation,” he said.

Brahmananda Swamiji said, “This will be a peaceful rally, but if the government yields to the demand of Panchamasalis, we will intensify our agitation,” he said. Bhatkal wore a deserted look with shops downing shutters in solidarity.
 

