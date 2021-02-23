STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to bolster legal teams on water rows

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi holds meeting in Delhi, discusses legal issues, measures to protect State’s interests

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi meets the State’s legal teams  on inter-state water dispute in New Delhi on Sunday

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who held a meeting with the state’s legal teams on inter-state water disputes on Sunday, said the state would take all steps to strengthen them.In an attempt to get the cases pertaining to sharing of Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi river water with other states pending before the Supreme Court and various water dispute tribunals expedited, the minister discussed a number of legal issues at the meeting.

Mohan Katarki, Karnataka’s counsel in the Mahadayi cases in the Supreme Court, who was present at the meeting, told TNIE that he welcomed the measures being taken up by the minister to bolster the legal teams in the Supreme Court after a long neglect. He said, more positive measures were needed to get all the cases pertaining to the inter-state water disputes resolved effectively in the Supreme Court and 
various tribunals.

Jarkiholi is said to have come up with several measures which the State’s legal teams could take up to protect the interests of Karnataka. The officials highlighted the measures which the state government should initiate to prevent Tamil Nadu from utilising surplus water from the Cauvery basin. The meeting objected to Tamil Nadu’s attempts to get water in addition to the 177.25 tmcft, which has already been allotted to it from the Cauvery basin.

“It is the rightful demand of Karnataka to utilise the entire Cauvery water on its side after giving 177.25 tmcft to Tamil Nadu. In order to protect Karnataka’s interest in this case, we will hold a meeting headed by the Chief Minister soon,’’

Jarkiholi said at the meeting.The state government has decided to strengthen its legal team in Bengaluru too to take on Tamil Nadu in the water-sharing dispute. Soon, the Water Resources Department will hold discussions  with the leaders of all parties before taking a final decision on its stand on this vital issue, said Jarkiholi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Krishna Cauvery Mahadayi
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp