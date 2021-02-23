NIA charges Dr Sabeel Ahmed in 2012 conspiracy case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here on Monday against Dr Sabeel Ahmed alias Motu Doctor from Bengaluru and Asadullah Khan alias Abu Sufiyan from Hyderabad, in a 2012 conspiracy case.The NIA has charged both for being members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and for being part of a conspiracy to eliminate Hindu leaders in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Sabeel is the brother of the Glasgow bomber, late Kafeel Ahmed, who had led the botched attack on the Glasgow airport in August 2007 and had died of severe burns later. The NIA has charged Sabeel and Asadullah along with the other accused in a criminal conspiracy case, which was initially registered by the Basaveshwaranagar police, on August 28, 2012. The agency had earlier charged 17 in the case, and of whom, 13 have been convicted.

According to the NIA, Sabeel and Asadullah have “supported and furthered the cause of LeT in Saudi Arabia. The two had participated in conspiracy meetings in which targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bengaluru and Hubballi in Karnataka and Nanded in Maharashtra were planned”.

Sabeel and Asadullah have been charged with criminal conspiracy (Section 120 B of the IPC) along with Sections 18, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UA(P)A.The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by the LeT and Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI) to “commit subversive activities and wage war against the Government of India. The accused had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important Hindu leaders in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Nanded and Hyderabad to disturb the communal harmony and strike terror in society,” the agency has stated in the chargesheet.