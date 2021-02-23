STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quota row: Ministers lash out at Lingayat seers

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Murugesh Nirani| Express Photo/File.

By Express News Service

Alleging that the Panchamasali Lingayat quota stir has been maligned with politics, ministers in the State Cabinet Murugesh Nirani and CC Patil alleged that seers of the community were dancing to the tunes of a few vested interests. 

In a press conference that was filled with direct attacks against those in the forefront of the agitation, the duo, along with BJP Panchamasali legislators, defended CM B S Yediyurappa while appealing to the community to show patience.

Patil minced no words as he called out his party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Congress leader Vijayananda Kashappanavar for misusing the issue. “Honourable seer  Basavajaya Mruyunjaya Swamy is being made a puppet by this duo. Seers should listen to the whole community and not be swayed by some politicians,” Patil said as he continued to appeal to the seer to withdraw his hunger strike.

Nirani said, “I request Jayamrutyunjaya seer to not dance just to the tunes of these two people. Some 80 lakh people’s futures are at risk.”

