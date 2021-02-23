Yatnal likely to meet BJP leaders on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLA and former Union minister Basangouda Patil, who has been issued a show-cause notice for his remarks against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the party leaders, is likely to meet the party’s disciplinary committee members in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The MLA had earlier maintained that he had not spoken against the party or its leadership and had submitted a detailed 11-page response to the notice. Sources close to Yatnal said he has been asked to meet the central leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. During his recent visit to Bengaluru, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh had rubbished Yatnal’s allegations against the CM.