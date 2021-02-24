Karnataka govt gets HC notice on plea by body of unaided schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by the association of the management of private unaided educational institutions questioning the circular insisting certain clearance to be obtained from different authorities for the renewal of recognition.

Hearing the petition filed by the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) and others, Justice R Devdas issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, and the Commissioner of the Public Instructions Department.

The petitioner stated that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education Department had issued circular on November 10, 2020 based on the judgement of the Supreme court, to have building safety guidelines. Since then, the department is insisting the educational institutions adopt the National Building Code of India, in addition to the 'No Objection Certificate' from the Department of Fire Safety and Emergency Services to renew the recognition every five years. Most of the members of the association are budget schools and cannot afford to run from the pillar to post for obtaining such certificates from Fire Safety, Education, and Police Departments, the association claimed.

In addition, the circular insists the schools follow certain guidelines on the overhead tanks, vacant place, roads and installation of fire extinguishers in the buildings.

Referring to this, the petitioners have contended that the circular cannot be enforced as the same is not notification and it is only an inter-departmental note. For getting such NOCs, the schools have to extra money to the concerned departments. Already the school managements are facing a financial crunch for non-payment of schools fees due to Covid-19. Therefore, insisting such a certificate is overburden to the management of the schools, the association claimed.