Panchamasali stir continues, seer mulls action against two ministers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The protest by Panchamasali Lingayats demanding inclusion of the community under 2A category entered the third day with community members, led by two seers, continuing their sit-in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

A day after two ministers — Murugesh Nirani and CC Patil — alleged that the quota stir is taking a political turn and accused Kudalasangama Panchamasali Lingayat Mutt seer Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami of heeding to the voices of opposition parties, the seer is reportedly considering taking action against the ministers.

Vijayananda Kashappanavar, a former Congress MLA and president of the newly-formed All-India Panchamasali Lingayat Mahasabha, called for an executive committee meeting on Thursday to decide the next course of action.

“There is no politics involved as alleged by BJP ministers. The community is fighting for its rights. I am willing to retire from politics if that ensures reservation for the community,” he said. Responding to the ministers’ accusations against him, the swamiji insisted that it is not his personal fight. “We have decided to protest against the ministers over the next few days for attributing political motives to the reservation stir,” he said.

The government is said to be trying to contain the situation and stop the agitation before the seer goes on a hunger strike. “We will protest here till March 4 and on that day, I will start the indefinite hunger strike,” he said. He told TNIE that he expects a written assurance from the CM on a fixed timeline on the reservation demand.