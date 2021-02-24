STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Travel from Kerala not stopped, only test report mandatory: K Sudhakar

It was alleged that heaps of mud were dumped across inter-state roads to stop traffic from Kerala.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dismissing allegations that Karnataka has prohibited people coming from Kerala, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state has not prohibited inter-state travel, but has only made it mandatory to produce RT-PCR negative certificate at the time of entry to the state.“Karnataka has not prohibited inter-state travel between Karnataka and Kerala. However, as a precautionary measure, guidelines have been issued that travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala must mandatorily possess a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours,” Sudhakar tweeted.

According to health department officials, the clarification came after the Wayanad district panchayat reportedly wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to lift the restrictions that have also impacted the movement of goods between the two states. While northern Kerala depends on Karnataka for vegetables, farm labourers from bordering areas of Karnataka travel regularly to Kerala’s plantations in Wayanad.

On Monday, tension prevailed across Kasargod, Kannur and Wayanad borders where people from Kerala blocked incoming traffic from Karnataka via the Bavali border check-point in Wayanad district. It was alleged that heaps of mud were dumped across inter-state roads to stop traffic from Kerala.

“Even ambulances carrying non-Covid patients from Kasargod to Dakshina Kannada were not given entry. We have faced this situation last year and know how difficult it is,” said Manoj Nair, an ambulance driver at a private hospital from Kasargod.However, a senior officer said, “We have to stop everyone (travelling across the border) for RT-PCR certificate. This is being done to ensure that cases don’t surge in Karnataka. It is a precautionary measure.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala K Sudhakar Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp