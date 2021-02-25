STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

A Year on, Covid fatality rate still not going down

It will soon be one year of the Covid pandemic, but the case fatality rate (CFR) in the state has still not dropped below 1 per cent, which was the aim of the Karnataka government. 

Published: 25th February 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will soon be one year of the Covid pandemic, but the case fatality rate (CFR) in the state has still not dropped below 1 per cent, which was the aim of the Karnataka government. The first Covid death in the state and country was on March 12, 2020, and since November 6, the CFR has not increased or decreased. It has remained constant at 1.3 per cent.

Dr Pradeep Rangappa, consultant, Intensive Care Unit, Columbia Asia Hospital, felt that one of the reasons could be a sense of complacency among people with little intention to seek help when symptoms show. This is because of a low number of Covid cases being reported as compared to earlier, he added. 

“A trend we observed is that elderly patients are coming in late for medical help. Screening and tracing of primary and secondary contacts, which was being done on a war-footing during the peak of the pandemic, may have dwindled as cases are fewer. This too leads to cases not being picked up earlier,” said Dr Rangappa, who is part of the tele-ICU team to monitor high-risk Covid cases.

The tele-ICU team observed that elders with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, but without fever and sore throat, become unwell and go to a general practitioner for symptomatic treatment. When their condition worsens, they visit a hospital where they test as Covid-positive. By then it is late and they have to be admitted to ICU.

Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital, also part of the tele-ICU team, said that CFR, as per the war room data for the last seven days, is at 1 per cent which is a reassuring trend. In due course, it can be brought down below 1 per cent, he said. “The CFR from a few districts can skew the overall data and needs close monitoring.

Overall, Karnataka’s positivity rate vis-a-vis CFR is encouraging,” he added.  Health Commissioner Dr K V Thrilok Chandra said, “Even with one or two deaths, CFR will be above 1 per cent due to the low number of positive cases. To bring down CFR, we are doing an intensive analysis of each case to see why the death happened and find the cause to take preventive measures,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid fatality COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp