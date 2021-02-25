STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka budget: Water resources dept eyes big chunk

The department expects at least a 25 per cent hike in fund allocation against the Rs 15,028 crore which was set aside in the last budget.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representation.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With a string of major irrigation projects hanging in balance across the state in the Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi basins, the Water Resources Department, headed by Ramesh Jarkiholi, is expecting a considerably higher allocation of funds to revive them, in the upcoming state budget. The department expects at least a 25 per cent hike in fund allocation against the Rs 15,028 crore which was set aside in the last budget.

Even as most of the major irrigation projects in the three river basins are caught in legal tangles, huge funds are expected to be set aside for them. The implementation of the Mahadayi project, mainly the Kalasa-Banduri Nala, is getting delayed due to the Centre’s delay in giving wildlife and environment clearances. However, sources in Water Resources Department sounded confident of getting all the hurdles cleared for the Mahadayi project in the next three months.

Given the State Government’s failure to get the legal hurdles for Mahadayi project cleared in the Supreme Court, the Water Resources Department may not be able to implement it even if it gets funds in the budget, feel legal experts. Work on the  Kalasa nala at Kankumbi has been almost completed, but the major works, including the construction of a dam, is to be taken up under the Bandura project. 

Sources said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is ready to give the green signal to Karnataka for increasing the height of the Almatti dam once the applications filed by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments in the court against the project are withdrawn. “Within the next three months, we are confident that the Union Cabinet will give approval to increase the Almatti dam’s height. We are sure that all the obstacles for this work will be cleared by then,’’ an official in the Water Resources Department said.

However, former Irrigation Minister H K Patil says it is impossible to take up work on Almatti dam before acquiring the entire land which will be submerged under this project. “There is absolutely no progress as far as the acquisition of the land is concerned,’’ he noted. Patil says, “It appears that Minister Jarkiholi is not getting the needed support from the Finance Department to add pace to various irrigation projects in the state. The minister seems enthusiastic and is asking for a higher allocation of funds for his department, but the state government lacks the will to do so.’’

The department is also keen on getting adequate funds allocated for the Mekedatu reservoir project in the Cauvery basin. However, sources say the Centre will ensure that this project is on hold until the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are over. “The BJP will not risk going against the interests of Tamil Nadu by giving its nod for the Mekedatu project with elections nearing in the neighbouring state,’’ sources pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka budget Water resources
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp