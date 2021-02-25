Karnataka budget: Water resources dept eyes big chunk

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: With a string of major irrigation projects hanging in balance across the state in the Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi basins, the Water Resources Department, headed by Ramesh Jarkiholi, is expecting a considerably higher allocation of funds to revive them, in the upcoming state budget. The department expects at least a 25 per cent hike in fund allocation against the Rs 15,028 crore which was set aside in the last budget.

Even as most of the major irrigation projects in the three river basins are caught in legal tangles, huge funds are expected to be set aside for them. The implementation of the Mahadayi project, mainly the Kalasa-Banduri Nala, is getting delayed due to the Centre’s delay in giving wildlife and environment clearances. However, sources in Water Resources Department sounded confident of getting all the hurdles cleared for the Mahadayi project in the next three months.

Given the State Government’s failure to get the legal hurdles for Mahadayi project cleared in the Supreme Court, the Water Resources Department may not be able to implement it even if it gets funds in the budget, feel legal experts. Work on the Kalasa nala at Kankumbi has been almost completed, but the major works, including the construction of a dam, is to be taken up under the Bandura project.

Sources said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is ready to give the green signal to Karnataka for increasing the height of the Almatti dam once the applications filed by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments in the court against the project are withdrawn. “Within the next three months, we are confident that the Union Cabinet will give approval to increase the Almatti dam’s height. We are sure that all the obstacles for this work will be cleared by then,’’ an official in the Water Resources Department said.

However, former Irrigation Minister H K Patil says it is impossible to take up work on Almatti dam before acquiring the entire land which will be submerged under this project. “There is absolutely no progress as far as the acquisition of the land is concerned,’’ he noted. Patil says, “It appears that Minister Jarkiholi is not getting the needed support from the Finance Department to add pace to various irrigation projects in the state. The minister seems enthusiastic and is asking for a higher allocation of funds for his department, but the state government lacks the will to do so.’’

The department is also keen on getting adequate funds allocated for the Mekedatu reservoir project in the Cauvery basin. However, sources say the Centre will ensure that this project is on hold until the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are over. “The BJP will not risk going against the interests of Tamil Nadu by giving its nod for the Mekedatu project with elections nearing in the neighbouring state,’’ sources pointed out.