Complaining against govt staff? Complete, genuine details must

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If anyone wants to file a complaint against a government official, the complainant should mention the full name and complete address, both of which should be genuine, failing which the complaint will not be considered. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to issue such an order to reduce bogus complaints.

In his letter to Ravi Kumar, Yediyurappa pointed out that in 2019, a circular was issued by the government that no anonymous complaint against State Government employees would be entertained. But once the order came out, the rule was continued to be misused as many complainants would give their wrong names and addresses.

This only burdened the government officials with additional work and put employees under a lot of stress.

The chief minister stated that unless the full name and address are mentioned in the complaint, it would not be taken up for further action. The officials concerned too should check whether the name, address and complaint are genuine and only then proceed further.

This is to remove the sense of fear among officials and to protect honest government servants, he added.

Shadakshari, president, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, told TNIE that as such there is a shortage of staff at any government office. “Bogus complaints, most of them with vested interest, are unnecessarily wasting the time and money of the government. Many complaints come with no name or with fake names,” he added.