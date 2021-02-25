Govt, Oppn show mirror to each other over ‘decline of parliamentary values’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Council Opposition leader SR Patil, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, showed each other the mirror at an event to discuss the decline in parliamentary values.

The event - An introspection-preventing the decline of parliamentary values - was organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Karnataka Branch, and comes ahead of the Budget session.

The discussion came days after a Congress legislator was caught on camera allegedly scrolling through pornographic content on his phone in the Council.

“Both the ruling party and opposition have to work with caution so that no untoward incidents happen in the Assembly and Council,” the CM said. “Before Independence, our political stalwarts would say they exist for the country but it is unfortunate that post-Independence, politicians started thinking that the country exists for them. As a result, we have reached this sorry state,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said the Chairman of the Council and Speaker of the Assembly should exercise their powers and not allow governments to dictate terms. “Instead of tabling bills and debating their pros and cons at length, ordinances are passed in hurry,” he added.