Include tribals in welfare schemes: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed the state forest department to work with farmers and tribals for protecting forests. Speaking at the forest department officials workshop here, the CM said tribals play a very important role in conservation and the department should maintain a cordial relation with them.

While appreciating the conservation efforts of the forest department and its work on protecting the Western Ghats, he also suggested that more more fruit bearing trees be planted while taking up afforestation works. On learning that the present forest cover in Karnataka is 22.8 per cent as per a 2018 assessment against the set target of 33 per cent, the CM told the officials that the government would extend all support possible.