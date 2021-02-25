JD(S) to field its candidates in upcoming Karnataka bypolls

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After days of dillydallying, the Janata Dal (S) has now decided to field its candidates in the upcoming bypolls.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the party supremo HD Devegowda was of the opinion that the JD(S) could not spend a lot of money like other parties to contest in the elections. "Succumbing to the pressure from party activists, we are seriously thinking of fielding candidates for all three byelections to Basavakalyan, Maski and Sindagi constituencies," HDK said.

The former CM alleged that the current Yediyurappa government is not spending on any of the works approved by the state assembly but has the money for projects approved at the cabinet meeting.

Answering a question on joining hands with the Congress in the election for the mayoral position in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said that it is the understanding of local leaders.