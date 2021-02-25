Mahindra rolls out its Krish-e centres in five Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s Farm Equipment Sector rolled out Krish-e centres that offer agronomy, equipment rental and digitisation services in Karnataka on Wednesday. The centres were opened in Jamkhandi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Bidar and Kalaburgi.

The company’s statement said Krish-e aims to increase farmers income through digitally enabled services, across the complete crop cycle. These include agronomy advisory, access to advanced farm equipment rentals and new-age precision farming solutions, all focused on bringing down overall farming costs and improving crop output and consequently the farmer’s income. Such centres are operational in many states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, MP and UP.

“Although investments and technological innovations in agriculture have improved output levels, productivity and farm incomes have a great scope for further improvement,” said Hemant Sikka, president, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Limited.

Krish-e Precision Farming solutions use a variety of sensors and cameras on the farm, on drones, on satellites and on farm equipment to collect soil, crop and machine data. AI algorithms transform this data into user-friendly field maps, enabling farmers and agronomists to run variable rate farming operations, using intelligent machines. Such operations are already helping potato farmers reduce their costs of cultivation and improve their yields, the statement said.