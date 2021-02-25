Pace of vaccine drive has slowed in Karnataka, experts tell you why

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pace at which Karnataka began Covid-19 immunisation — making it among the best performers in the country appears to have slowed down, and has policymakers worried as the March 6 deadline to vaccinate health and frontline workers nears. While 4.33 lakh (60%) of health care workers got their first dose, only about a third (1.5 lakh) have turned up for the second shot of the vaccine. About 47% of frontline workers have received the first jab so far.

However, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that by the end of February - which is four days away - the state would cover 90% of health and frontline workers. “We have a target of 80% for health department staff and 90% for frontline staff by the end of the month. All officials have been requested to get the vaccine,” he had said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa himself was monitoring the vaccination drive and will hold a video conference with officials this weekend, Sudhakar said. Several reasons have led to vaccine hesitancy which the government needs to address to win the trust of the public, experts say. These include lack of transparency in Central government decisions, misleading claims and allegations of improper investigation or acknowledgement of responsibility in instances of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), advisories on avoiding alcohol for 28 days from medical experts, etc.

“There were a few — maybe unintended — but hastily made announcements by the Centre. No proper data published by vaccine manufacturers, etc. All this has lingered in people’s minds and will continue to remain a challenge until they are addressed,” said Dr Vishal Rao, head and neck oncologist at HCG Hospitals. A health professional said that the approvals for both Covishield and Covaxin should have been defended scientifically. “There are public health reasons to justify the roll out of both vaccines. This wasn’t communicated well by health officials,” the expert said.

Also, beneficiaries do not have a choice in which vaccine they will receive, adding to apprehensions. “While many of us want Covishield because its data is available, we don’t have a choice. It’s like I am given a consent form for Covaxin, which is yet to submit data, but I have no right to say ‘No’. Isn’t it unfair? ” a senior doctor from Mangaluru said.

A growing belief in some pockets that Covid cannot affect them due to high immunity has also led to poor response, health officials say. They also say that both outright vaccine refusal and hesitancy were both significantly higher among women. “Fear of not conceiving and pregnancy-related issues has prevented some women from getting the shot,” said a senior doctor.