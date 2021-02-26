Basavakalyan: BJP aspirants get down to business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP’s aspirants for the Basavakalayan Assembly bypoll will start campaigning for the party from Friday. “We held a meeting with all 18 aspirants and they have promised to work together for the party. They will start campaigning from Friday,” Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is in charge of the campaign, said on Thursday.

Savadi said they will reach out to all voters in the constituency before the poll dates are announced. “The ticket will be given to one of them. Neither Vijayandra nor Laxman Savadi will contest,” he said, answering a question on whether the party has decided to give the ticket to a local leader. The party will shortlist the names after the poll dates are announced and send it to central leaders. In the 2018 elections, the BJP had lost the seat. “This time, we are confident of winning,” he added.