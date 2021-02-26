STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BDA struggles to collect pending arrears worth Rs 36.22 crore from defaulters in commercial complexes

The Karnataka Appellate Tribunal was the biggest defaulter with Rs 5.23 crore pending, followed by the RTOs which owe it Rs 2.89 crore.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

BDA complex at RT Nagar

BDA complex at RT Nagar (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping Rs 36.22 crore is due as arrears to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) from its tenants spread across its commercial complexes in the city. The chief defaulters are government organisations, who owe it nearly half the pending amount. 

A senior government official told The New Indian Express that a major crackdown was underway across its four zones to make all the present and past occupants pay up through repeated notices. "Our biggest defaulter is the government. Over Rs 16.15 crore is due as rent from nine government organisations," he said. 

Giving a break-up of the pending arrears as on January 31 this year, he said that the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal was the biggest defaulter with Rs 5.23 crore pending, followed by the RTOs which owe it Rs 2.89 crore.

Among other pending amounts from government agencies are: E-Governance offices : Rs 1.57 crore, Central Administrative Tribunal: Rs 1.57 crore, Excise: 1.22 crore; Karnataka Electricity Board: Rs 1.22 crore, Railways Rs 95 lakh, Police: Rs 63 lakh and Sub-Registrar: Rs 84.48 lakh. 

There are 16 shopping complexes owned by BDA with six each in the East and West Division while 3 are in the North and 1 in the South. The East Division, which has 477 shops has the biggest defaulters who need to pay Rs 29.85 crore out of the Rs 36.22 crore, said another official. "The big complexes of HSR Layout and Indira Nagar vegetable complex and Indira Nagar Shopping Complex, Koramangala as well as Domlur and Austin Town figure in it. Though we will be rebuilding Indira Nagar and Austin Town, the occupants have vacated and the rent is still due. We are repeatedly making efforts to get them," he said. 

The biggest non-government defaulter is Waldel which owes the BDA Rs 20.4 lakh. "It was just Rs 12 lakh four years ago but the accumulated arrears have touched this sum now," a revenue official said. 

The North Division needs to collect Rs 1.55 crore, the West Rs 2.07 crore and the South which has only the Banashankari Shopping Complex: Rs 2.75 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Development Authority BDA arrears commercial complexes of bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp