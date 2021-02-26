GTD, Asnotikar have not quit JDS: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that senior party leaders GT Devegowda and Anand Asnotikar have not quit the party and that he has been in frequent touch with them. Speaking to reporters here, Gowda said that one more leader, Madhu Bangarappa, is not active in the party since the time he lost the assembly elections.

The recent convention of senior leaders in the party has resolved to organize public rallies including women workers conventions in Vijayapura and Yadgir districts to strengthen the party in north Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka region, he said. On the Mysuru Mayor post, he said the district party unit had taken the right decision in this regard.