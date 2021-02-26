High Court issues notice to Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar in connection with a PIL filed over the cancellation of a tender floated to procure hi-tech ambulances. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued notice to the minister, based on an application filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust.

The Trust had filed a PIL with the high court regarding the cancellation of the multi-crore tender floated to procure hi-tech ambulances, which was monitored by the court.The court had permitted the petitioner to implead the minister as party as he had cancelled the tender on December 17, 2020, without considering the assurance given by the government to the court that it will finalise the tender soon to procure the ambulances to help the needy.

In response to the PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust, the State government had informed the court that it is planning to set up an Advanced Call Centre function for Auto Assignment and two Call Centres, one at Bengaluru and the other at Hubballi. However, the tender was cancelled by the minister, without bringing it to the notice of the court. The minister can file statement of objections, the Court said while adjourning the hearing to March.

Mining case: No relief to former IAS officer’s son

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC has dismissed the petition of music director Gagan Baderia, son of Gangaram Baderia, the then Commissioner and Director of Mines and Geology, seeking quashing of the cognisance taken by the Special Court for Cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been accused of receiving Rs 20 lakh on behalf of his father to favour transport of iron ore illegally. Justice H P Sandesh who passed the order said that all the disputed questions have to be considered only after conducting a full-fledged trial. “Hence, I do not find any merit in the petition to invoke Section 482 of CrPC to quash the proceedings,” the judge said.