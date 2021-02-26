STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

High Court issues notice to Sudhakar

Case pertains to cancellation of tender for hi-tech ambulances

Published: 26th February 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar in connection with a PIL filed over the cancellation of a tender floated to procure hi-tech ambulances. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued notice to the minister, based on an application filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust. 

The Trust had filed a PIL with the high court regarding the cancellation of the multi-crore tender floated to procure hi-tech ambulances, which was monitored by the court.The court had permitted the petitioner to implead the minister as party as he had cancelled the tender on December 17, 2020, without considering the assurance given by the government to the court that it will finalise the tender soon to procure the ambulances to help the needy.  

In response to the PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust, the State government had informed the court that it is planning to set up an Advanced Call Centre function for Auto Assignment and two Call Centres, one at Bengaluru and the other at Hubballi. However, the tender was cancelled by the minister, without bringing it to the notice of the court. The minister can file statement of objections, the Court said while adjourning the hearing to March. 

Mining case: No relief to former IAS officer’s son
Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC has dismissed the petition of music director Gagan Baderia, son of Gangaram Baderia, the then Commissioner and Director of Mines and Geology, seeking quashing of the cognisance taken by the Special Court for Cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been accused of receiving Rs 20 lakh on behalf of his father to favour transport of iron ore illegally. Justice H P Sandesh who passed the order said that all the disputed questions have to be considered only after conducting a full-fledged trial. “Hence, I do not find any merit in the petition to invoke Section 482 of CrPC to quash the proceedings,” the judge said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp