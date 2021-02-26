Karnataka CM urges Centre not to allow Tamil Nadu project to use surplus Cauvery water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday reiterated that it will not allow Tamil Nadu’s bid to use surplus Cauvery water by taking up a river linking project with the construction of a canal from the Cauvery to the Vaigai and Gundar.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has written to the central government asking it not to allow TN to go ahead with the project.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a meeting with senior officers and legal experts, including the Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, to discuss the inter-state river water dispute.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Bommai said Karnataka will not allow the TN project to utilize 45 TMC water and will question it in court. Surplus water has not been shared between

the states and even before that happens, TN has gone ahead with a project, he said, adding that it is against Karnataka’s interests.

The government will take all measures to protect the state’s interests in all inter-state river water disputes, he added. Ministers and officials also discussed steps needed to be taken in the Mahadayi

project. The Supreme Court recently directed Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa to conduct a joint inspection of the project site in Karnataka.