Namma Cargo: Karnataka govt ventures into parcel business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its revenue mobilization efforts, the transport department is venturing into the parcel and cargo business and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will launch the new services in Bengaluru on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Thursday said they expect around Rs 100 crore as annual income from the new operations. Currently, three transport corporations — Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) — have been generating Rs 35 crore by transporting luggage.

Strategic Outsourcing Private Limited will be the business facilitator for five years and the transport department is providing space to the company to set up its parcel counters at bus stands, Savadi said. Customers will have to book their parcels at the booking counter at the bus stands and the department has also started a 24x7 call centre (1800-208-5533) to address any issues related to parcel and cargo service.

Savadi said they plan to expand operations in a phased manner and also to provide ‘doorstep services’ in some select cities in the next stage. In the first phase, the facility is being provided in 88 bus stations in the state and 21 bus stations outside the state, he added.