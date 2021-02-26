STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Namma Cargo: Karnataka govt ventures into parcel business

Savadi said they plan to expand operations in a phased manner and also to provide ‘doorstep services’ in some select cities in the next stage.

Published: 26th February 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Box, package, parcel

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its revenue mobilization efforts, the transport department is venturing into the parcel and cargo business and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will launch the new services in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Thursday said they expect around Rs 100 crore as annual income from the new operations. Currently, three transport corporations — Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) — have been generating Rs 35 crore by transporting luggage. 

Strategic Outsourcing Private Limited will be the business facilitator for five years and the transport department is providing space to the company to set up its parcel counters at bus stands, Savadi said. Customers will have to book their parcels at the booking counter at the bus stands and the department has also started a 24x7 call centre (1800-208-5533) to address any issues related to parcel and cargo service. 

Savadi said they plan to expand operations in a phased manner and also to provide ‘doorstep services’ in some select cities in the next stage. In the first phase, the facility is being provided in 88 bus stations in the state and 21 bus stations outside the state, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp