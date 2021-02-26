Noida-based firm plans to set up unit in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a Noida-based company and a manufacturer of electronic goods, has come forward to set up a manufacturing unit in Karnataka. Sunil Vachani, executive chairman of the company, submitted a proposal to Deputy Chief Minster Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday, seeking land and other requirements to establish the unit, a statement from the DyCM’s office state. This project will be considered under the ambit of electronic system and design and manufacturing, and land will be given in Kolar, Bengaluru Rural or in Ramanagara district, the DyCM stated. ENS