Teachers' protest sparks Covid fear among parents

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The protest directed against the state government’s order on 30% tuition fee cut and other issues has drawn flak from both parents and authorities who are worried about the risk it could pose to children. A large number staff of private schools took out a rally to Freedom Park on Tuesday protesting against recent government orders.

“Just a day after the protest, students had examinations and were monitored by the same staff who attended the rally. We have already incurred lakhs in health expenditure during the previous wave, and savings have run dry. We cannot afford another wave of infections with the elderly in our home,” said Suresh I, a parent whose ward studies in a school in Nandini Layout.

Some parents say that the least that can be done is that teachers must be subjected to quarantine and a Covid test before they interact with students again. “We saw images of the protest. More than half the participants did not wear masks. Even if 2% of them were infected, the rate of spread would be massive,” said a parent whose child is enrolled at a school in RR Nagar.

“At a time when cases are on the rise in the city, the rally will only worsen the situation,” said another parent whose ward is in class two in a school in Electronics City.Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that cases have been booked against organisers for Covid violations. “Whenever we give permission, we put the condition that Covid protocol has to be followed.

However, if there are violations - for instance, not masking their faces or not maintaining physical distancing - cases are registered under the National Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. We have registered against a case against all the organisers. The courts will decide about the magnitude of the consequences,” he said.