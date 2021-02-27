BSY to have low-key birthday celebrations this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there will be no official celebrations for CM BS Yediyurappa’s birthday this time due to Covid, fans and supporters are expected to troop into his official quarters with cakes, bouquets, garlands and shawls.Yediyurappa celebrates his 78th birthday on Saturday and will remain at Kaveri, his official residence where his colleagues, MLAs, MLCs and BJP office-bearers are expected to visit.

The police have made arrangements as large crowds are expected. Yediyurappa has not put out any statement urging fans not to come, like some politicians, had done recently. Yediyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra, an MP from Shivamogga, said, “We are organising celebrations in Shivamogga on Sunday and March 1.

Special poojas will be performed at temples in Ravindra Nagar and Shikaripura on Saturday.” An early sleeper and early riser, Yediyurappa will not have midnight celebrations. He visited the nearby Radhakrishna temple for his birthday last year, but because of Covid it is not clear whether he will do so this time.