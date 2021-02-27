Karnataka Cabinet meet may announce goodies for bypoll seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day before the Karnataka legislature meets for the Budget session, the B S Yediyurappa cabinet will meet at 2 pm on March 3. It is expected that the cabinet could announce packages for Maski, Basavakalyan and Sindagi Assembly constituencies, ahead of the announcement of the bypolls by the Election Commission of India.

The chief minister has already announced the construction of the Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan, which is expected to be a game-changer for the BJP in the Congress stronghold. The bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Narayan Rao.The cabinet could also make announcements for the other two constituencies, especially Maski, where Prathapgouda Patil switched sides from Congress to BJP, and Sindagi where JDS MLA M C Managuli passed away.

In all the three constituencies, non-BJP candidates had won in 2018 and the BJP is not taking any chances.The chief minister has also already announced the setting up of the Maratha Development Corporation which could help the party in in Basavakalyan and also the Belgaum parliamentary seat where there are a sizeable number of Marathi-speaking voters.