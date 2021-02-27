STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDPI members question NIA chargesheet on DJ Halli riots

Members of SDPI on Friday alleged that the NIA had filed its chargesheet in connection with last year’s DJ Halli violence, under the influence of Sangh Parivar.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:10 AM

Widespread riots on the night of August 11 in DJ Halli

Widespread riots on the night of August 11, 2020 in DJ Halli. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of SDPI on Friday alleged that the NIA had filed its chargesheet in connection with last year’s DJ Halli violence, under the influence of Sangh Parivar. Addressing a press meet, Majid Khan, vice president of SDPI Karnataka, alleged that the BJP government sent the NIA under pressure from the Sangh Parivar, even as the CCB were still handling the investigation.

As per directions of the government, NIA filed an FIR against SDPI in Delhi, even before starting their investigation. In the last six months, more than 2,000 individuals have been identified and investigated, most of them locals. “The Bengaluru CCB in its chargesheet has stated that Congress leader R Sampath Raj and other corporators, and a few leaders of the JDS and SDPI are involved in the case, while there is also a political conspiracy to defame MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy,” he said.

“In the NIA chargesheet, it is mentioned that Fairoz (a former Congressman and presently in AAP) and Naveen (a Sangh Parivar activist), used to post controversial statements regularly on social media... Naveen, who was arrested, has been released on bail since he was booked under simple IPC sections,” Khan added.

DJ Halli riots NIA SDPI Bengaluru riots
