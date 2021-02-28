18 private hosptals in Bengaluru to be part of Covid vaccination drive

Ramkrishna Badseshi and Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Karnataka is gearing up to vaccinate citizens above 60 and people aged 45-59 with specified comorbidities from March 1. In the initial phase, all taluk and hospitals and two identified private hospitals from each district will administer the jab. In Bengaluru, all major hospitals and 18 private health facilities in BBMP limits will be part of the campaign.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Omprakash Patil told The New Sunday Express that Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar will launch the vaccination programme from Sira in Tumakuru district on Monday, after which the registration process will be launched in all the districts.

As with health and frontline workers, people will not be allowed to choose between Covishield and Covaxin. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr K V Thrilok Chandra said, “People will not be allowed to choose, even if they go to private hospitals for the shot. The vaccine which has been provided by the government to private hospitals will only be given.”

However, Patil said that for now, Covishield will be the only vaccine which will be distributed to both government and private hospitals. He said that the State Government has an adequate stock of doses at present. “If we require more, the Central Government will send it based on our demand,” he said. National Health Mission Director Dr Arundathi and Deputy Director Dr Rajani recently held a video-conference with deputy commissioners to discuss the arrangements to be made in districts.

