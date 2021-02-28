Ahead of TN elections, Jal Shakti minister meets Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when BJP leaders in Karnataka have taken a firm stand against Tamil Nadu’s proposed project to utilise surplus water from the Cauvery river, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here on Saturday.

Though government sources said that it was just a courtesy call and the duo didn’t discuss the inter-state water dispute, other sources said that the timing of the Union minister’s visit to Bengaluru and his meeting with the CM may have intended at sending a message to Karnataka that the Central Government is aware of its concerns and not to turn into a political issue at a time when Tamil Nadu is going to polls.

The sources pointed out that the firm stand taken by Karnataka BJP leaders is likely to put party leaders in Tamil Nadu in a bind. Shekhawat was in the city to wish Yediyurappa on his birthday and left the state capital in the evening. Tweeting about his visit, Shekhawat said, “Met hon’ble CM Sh BS Yediyurappa ji at his residence today and wished him on his birthday.

May almighty bless him with good health, long life and enthusiasm to carry forward the development of the state.” State Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi met Shekhawat in Delhi recently to discuss the inter-state river water disputes.

After Tamil Nadu launched the project recently, the chief minister, DyCMs and ministers had hit out at the neighbouring state for violating the Inter-state River Water Disputes Act. Yediyurappa too wrote to Shekhawat, requesting him not to clear the project and give a directive to Tamil Nadu to refrain from going ahead with the project.

“Average available surplus water at the inter-state border is not less than 83 tmcft annually if the flows measured by the Central Water Commission gauge station at inter-state border Biligundlu after water year 2007-08 are considered. The state of Karnataka has exclusive right over such surplus water,” the Chief Minister stated.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and pro-Kannada activists accused the State Government of not doing enough to protect the state’s interests and also alleged that the Centre was supporting Tamil Nadu with an eye on Assembly elections.