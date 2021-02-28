STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Faulty CCTVs: Horatti takes Council staff to task

Basavaraj Horatti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-elected Chairman of the Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti, is keen to bring more discipline among the employees of the House. Unhappy with the nonfunctional CCTV cameras, he has directed the officials concerned to get them fixed before budget session begins on March 4.

In a letter to the Council Secretary, Horatti said, “The CCTV cameras have been damaged purposely to protect some people. It has to be rectified and those involved in damaging the equipment should be punished.’’ There are 36 CCTV cameras in the Council building, but most of them are not working. The annual maintenance has also not been done.

Also, there is rat menace in the Council which may have led to destruction of cables and wires. There are over 300 employees in the Council and many of them allegedly skip work or do not sit in their assigned places.  Horatti told TNSE that there are complaints that many of them are not at their desk or do not come to office. “After Covid, we had stopped biometric attendance. Some of them are misusing this.

In order to bring some discipline, I have ordered repair of all CCTVs and biometric attendance system by March first week,’’ he said. In his letter, Horatti also objected Group-D employees, including drivers, not wearing uniforms. “The male staff are supposed to wear white shirt and white trouser and female staff red/brown sarees. But this is not being followed. They come in regular clothes which makes it difficult to differentiate between employees and public,’’ sources said.  

Horatti said the staff get allowances for the uniform every month. After Horatti’s letter, the Council Secretary issued an order prohibiting employees from using mobile phones in the corridor. They were also given strict instruction not to assemble in the corridor in groups and chat. The biometric attendance will be made compulsory from March 1 and all Group-D employees will have to wear uniform. Karnataka Council Employees’ Association office-bearer Srikanth said the move was needed for discipline at work.

