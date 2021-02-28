No one can finish me off politically: Tanveer Sait

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the growing demand within Congress seeking his suspension for allegedly taking a unilateral decision in the recently-concluded Mysuru mayoral polls, MLA Tanveer Sait said he is not scared and is ready to accept both bouquets and brickbats from the party.

Congress and JDS joined hands to stop BJP from taking control of the Mysuru City Corporation in the mayoral polls held last week. While JDS bagged the mayoral post, Congress settled for the deputy mayor’s post, infuriating local strongman Siddaramaiah.

Clarifying that he has only tried to protect the interests of the party by stopping BJP from coming to power, the five-time MLA said the decision of an alliance was not taken to target any individual. “It’s not any single person’s dignity as everyone has his or her own respect,” he said.

On Congress leaders demanding action against him, Sait termed it a puppet show. “I am confident that people will know who the master behind it is.” Sait said he will meet KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Monday and will submit a report. Claiming that no one can finish him off politically, he said, “Conspirators would have pointed at me had BJP come to power at MCC.”

Asked why he didn’t answer Siddaramaiah’s calls who rang him 16 times, Sait said mobile phones aren’t allowed inside the Council hall. He said Siddaramaiah had given his nod for the alliance.