Now, buy Channapatna toys, Bidri ware online

BENGALURU: From the famed Channapatna toys of Ramanagara district to the popular Bidri ware from Bidar, over 100 handicraft items will now be available under the Cauvery brand name on e-commerce platforms.

The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Flipkart and is planning to have a tie-up with Amazon too. Carved wooden frames, wall hangings, sandalwood pieces, Bidri works, wooden toys from Channapatna, brass and bronze showpieces including small idols, cotton rugs, rosewood and sandalwood products will be available under the Cauvery Handicrafts brand on Flipkart.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, IGP and Managing Director of KSHDC, D Roopa, said the MoU was signed a few days ago. “Initially, we added 50 items. But after seeing the sales, we added another 50 items recently.”

“Some of these items cost around Rs 5,000 and are 10 inches in height. These products are available at our Cauvery showrooms too. In January alone, about `3 lakh worth of items were sold on Flipkart,’’ IGP and Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC), D Roopa pointed out. The corporation now plans to tie up with Amazon also.

“Talks are on. If everything goes well, we will sign an MoU with them and our products will be available on Amazon too,’’ she added. Asked why they chose the e-commerce route, she said more and more people are opting for online purchases, especially after the pandemic hit. “By entering the e-commerce field, we are hoping to expand our business,’’ she added.

At present, KSHDC procures handicraft items from artisans after it is approved by a committee. All items available on e-commerce platforms are also available offline at their showrooms. Once an order is placed, the person concerned at the showroom will get a message who will, in turn, dispatch the order. Initially, the online purchase option will be for customers within India and may later be expanded to other countries, Roopa said.