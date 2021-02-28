STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, buy Channapatna toys, Bidri ware online

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, IGP and Managing Director of KSHDC, D Roopa, said the MoU was signed a few days ago.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the famed Channapatna toys of Ramanagara district to the popular Bidri ware from Bidar, over 100 handicraft items will now be available under the Cauvery brand name on e-commerce platforms.

The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development  Corporation (KSHDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Flipkart and is planning to have a tie-up with Amazon too. Carved wooden frames, wall hangings, sandalwood pieces, Bidri works, wooden toys from Channapatna, brass and bronze showpieces including small idols, cotton rugs, rosewood and sandalwood products will be available under the Cauvery Handicrafts brand on Flipkart.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, IGP and Managing Director of KSHDC, D Roopa, said the MoU was signed a few days ago. “Initially, we added 50 items. But after seeing the sales, we added another 50 items recently.”  

KSHDC plans to tie up with  Amazon too

“Some of these items cost around Rs 5,000 and are 10 inches in height. These products are available at our Cauvery showrooms too. In January alone, about `3 lakh worth of items were sold on Flipkart,’’ IGP and Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC), D Roopa pointed out. The corporation now plans to tie up with Amazon also.

“Talks are on. If everything goes well, we will sign an MoU with them and our products will be available on Amazon too,’’ she added. Asked why they chose the e-commerce route, she said more and more people are opting for online purchases, especially after the pandemic hit. “By entering the e-commerce field, we are hoping to expand our business,’’ she added.

At present, KSHDC procures handicraft items from artisans after it is approved by a committee. All items available on e-commerce platforms are also available offline at their showrooms. Once an order is placed, the person concerned at the showroom will get a message who will, in turn, dispatch the order. Initially, the online purchase option will be for customers within India and may later be expanded to other countries, Roopa said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Channapatna toys Bidri ware
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp