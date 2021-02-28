SSLC timetable in day or two: Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said here on Saturday that the final timetable for the SSLC exams will be announced in a day or two.

Stating that the government is keen to start offline classes for Classes 1 to 5, Kumar said that he will hold discussions with the Technical Advisory Committee of the health department.

“We were ready to start from March 1, but we backed out due to a spike in Covid cases in Kerala and Maharashtra,” he added.