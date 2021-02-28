STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

This Karnataka police constable is a sheep farmer too, here’s how he does it

But he had to put a brake on his dreams and eventually he became a police constable, a job the 37-year-old still does.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hanumantappa Sunkad is living his childhood dream of becoming a farmer | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI: It is a matter of pride and contentment for Hanumantappa Sunkad, that he is able to indulge his childhood curiosity and turn it into a profitable source of income. And the cherry on top is that he has become an inspiration for the young and old alike in his village Gummanahalli. “My parents had no land. They worked as agricultural labourers and I would tag along. That’s how I developed an interest in farming. It was my childhood dream,” Hanumantappa says.

But he had to put a brake on his dreams and eventually he became a police constable, a job the 37-year-old still does. Hanumantappa is a driver to a senior officer posted in Byadgi town of Haveri district. “It was only two years ago that I was able to buy a small plot of land and I decided to rear sheep in my free time. It was not easy to begin with as my work as a police constable demands a lot of time and attention,” he says.
But today, he juggles the two jobs with the support of his family and his supervising officers.

“My seniors advised me to make sure my police duties weren’t neglected and be available when required, and I heeded their advice. Today, I am one of the livestock farmers of my village and the surrounding areas,” the cop says. He started with around 10 sheep. When he was a child, his parents had a couple of sheep which they reared right outside their house and so, he already knew the basics of keeping livestock. He also followed certain accounts for practical know-how, and to build a network of customers.

His day starts at around 5am, when he goes to his sheep farm and checks on the animals. He takes them out for a bit of sun and exercise, and herds them back into the pen where they graze. In a couple of hours, he dons his policeman’s hat and heads to his other job. While he is on duty, his family pitches in. “Hygiene and interacting with the sheep are the most important when it comes to sheep-rearing,” he says. If duty permits, he checks in during the day and does chores around the farm.

Hanumantappa buys lambs which are seven or eight months at around Rs 7,000-8,000. He looks after them for about six months and sells them when they are about 1.2 years old, by which time, they weigh around 45-50kg. Each animal will fetch around Rs 20,000, depending on its weight – the market rate for a kilogram is around Rs 450-500. After deducting the cost of rearing -- which is about Rs 3,000 for about six months per animal -- he earns above Rs 15,000 per sale.

Like this, two years have passed, and he has bought and sold around 200 sheep, with average sales of around 15-20 animals a month. Usually, he takes the animals to the weekly santhe (market) in Haveri. Others seek him out through social media and come looking for him. He too uses social media to find buyers. A year after he started his business, a large number of people returned to their villages due to the pandemic lockdown.

The consequent job losses meant that many people chose to remain in their villages and take up farming or odd jobs to make ends meet. During this time, his work sparked interest among the people of his village, and eventually, several people began to think seriously of sheep-rearing as a livelihood, given the returns. They began to train under him and 10 young people are now making plans to take it up as a livelihood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp