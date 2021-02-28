STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toy with new ideas: PM Modi to Karnataka artisan

Speaking to TNSE, Pasha said there are around 300 factories in Channapatna where over 2,000 people work, with at least 20 per cent of them being women.

Artisan Kouser Pasha with Channapatna toys

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Kouser Pasha (51), an artisan from Channapatna, showed a wooden toy train and an aeroplane to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the PM said these reminded him of his childhood days. And for Pasha that was a special moment. Interacting with the toy makers from across the country during the virtual inauguration of ‘India Toy Fair’ in New Delhi, the Prime Minister told Pasha, “You are from Channapatna toy cluster, which is one of the biggest in our country. Your toys should not be just played by children of your town, district, state or country, but the entire world.’’

Pushing for ‘vocal for local’, the PM suggested to them to take help from start-ups to come up with innovative ideas to reach out to the global market.

“Channapatna is close to Bengaluru (about 65km) and Bengaluru is a Startup and IT hub. Many youngsters work there -- invite them and get ideas which will help. Interact with children and parents, make toys according to the demand keeping the tradition,’’ the PM told Pasha.

He also told him to adopt emarketing. Speaking to TNSE, Pasha said there are around 300 factories in Channapatna where over 2,000 people work, with at least 20 per cent of them being women.

“In my factory alone, 15 people work and I am happy to generate employment. The PM spoke about Channapatna toys in his “Mann Ki Baat” in September last year, after which the demand for toys has increased,” he said. “During my interaction with the PM, I explained to him how we collect soft ivory wood, carve and paint them using vegetable dye.

The PM patiently listened to us. He even asked what problems we face and what suggestions I can give. I told him about how cumbersome the procedures are for taking a Mudra loan. I requested him to make it simple,” Pasha said. “I never thought that I would one day interact with the PM. It all happened because of the tradition and legacy we carry from our forefathers,’’ he said.

