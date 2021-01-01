STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A year to put lessons of 2020 into practice  

The pandemic, while holding up a mirror to the shortfalls of the health sector, has also been a catalyst for change.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic, while holding up a mirror to the shortfalls of the health sector, has also been a catalyst for change. And that’s the good news. Though it’s convenient and tempting to assume that 2021 is a brand new year and the chaos of 2020 will be forgotten, that’s not what the year taught us. If it has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. But again, it is also true that we feel more in control, despite a certain level of chaos, and will not fall into pre-pandemic patterns.

The first hope for the country is that doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will soon be rolling out, with domain experts, doctors and ministers putting in extra efforts to ensure that vaccines will be widely available ahead of schedule and also bring down vaccine hesitancy. This definitely needs calm, clear and trustworthy health communication, claim experts.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has announced that this year’s health budget will be a revolutionary one, but what is important, according to doctors and public health experts working in rural areas, is not to just set up more medical colleges in every district but to ensure that the existing ones are well-equipped with trained doctors, nurses and technicians. For instance, the State has an abysmally low number of ICUs, capable doctors in ICUs and epidemiologists. 

The minister said that Public Health Centres will be upgraded with high-tech facilities and will function 24/7. Interestingly, a State Health Registry is planned to be set up, and will be a comprehensive repository of public heath data which aids evidence-based policy making. The new Arogya Soudha will facilitate better integration and coordination within the health department by bringing 53 offices under one roof. 

Cardiologists have suggested ramping up of basic infrastructure in institutes like Jayadeva in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi, which is again a very important move. Experts believe that the number of beds in such hospitals need to be increased from 700 to 1,000 as there is a tremendous increase in the number of cardiology-related cases, especially in the young population. Telemedicine in semi-urban and rural areas can provide timely assistance on many diseases, and even reduce mortality rate. 

The year 2020 also showed that there is enough scope for research in our state and country -- not just on Covid-19 related issues but also biopharma and biotech innovations.However, the year has also taught us to look within ourselves. There has been several reasons for the health department to focus on mental health and ensure that every individual has access to mental health. Let’s say cheers to 2021 with goblets of good health!

