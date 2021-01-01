STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Candidates not affiliated with any party: Poll panel on Gram Panchayat elections

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With  the counting of votes for the gram panchayat elections concluding on Thursday, State Election Commissioner Dr B Basavaraj has questioned the claims of political parties on who performed better, while stressing that the grassroot level elections are contested without any party affiliation or symbols. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr B Basavaraj said, “How can such claims be made? There is no proof that a candidate belongs to any particular party.”

Will finish term as CM, says Yediyurappa

“When the party in-charge has clarified on this issue, why should there be any confusion over it? I agree that one or two MLAs had made such statements. But I have not given importance to such statements. Since the day I took charge, I am concentrating only on the development of the state,” CM Yediyurappa stressed.

“There is no confusion regarding this among the party leaders, ministers or MLAs. The issue of change in leadership is being discussed only in the media,” he remarked, and added that he will soon be holding meetings with MLAs to discuss the development works in their constituencies. He said that his only dream is to make Karnataka the Number One state and Bengaluru the Number One city in the country.

