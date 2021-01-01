Tourism dept issues series of guidelines for hotels, resorts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka tourism department has issued guidelines for hotels, resorts and bars, in the wake of rising cases of drugs being found. While tourism is flourishing despite the pandemic, such illegal activities will drive away tourists and mar the state’S image, and compromise the safety of domestic and international tourists, the department said. Property owners have been directed to submit documents to the Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru, within 15 days.

The list of documents include: No Objection Certificate from jurisdictional police station, BBMP and other departments, clearance from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and food safety department. Fire and emergency department guidelines should be adhered to, besides clearance from forest department irrespective of whether it falls under eco-sensitive zones or not, licence from excise department, certificate from income-tax department, clearance and certification from the National Stunts Academy if stunts are being preformed, and monthly financial statements.

The guidelines also state that the property owner must display the availability of rooms, rates and Covid- 19 guidelines being adhered to.