Turnout modest as students return to schools across Karnataka after nine months

The minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar who visited schools and colleges to check their preparedness allayed the fears of parents

Published: 01st January 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A school that reopened in Bengaluru with all COVID protocols in place (Photo | Meghana Sastry)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Class 10 and 12 from state, CBSE and ICSE boards attended schools across the state after a gap of nine months.

They were welcomed in after their temperatures were checked and hands sanitised.

Parents were also seen accompanying their wards in several cases as most schools decided against restarting transport.

However, Friday being New Year's day led to many putting off their return to school until next week. The government expects an attendance of 50 percent.

The minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar who visited schools and colleges to check their preparedness allayed the fears of parents.

"Fear of the virus won't be allayed in a day or two. Parents who are still afraid of sending their children to schools can do so once the fear is resolved. Those sending their wards can be assured that safety precautions are being taken at schools," he said.

The department is contemplating setting up vigilance teams in districts which will check on schools and their preparedness.

Kumar said that the expert committee was approached on the new strain of the virus and the current preventive measures.

