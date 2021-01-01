Turnout modest as students return to schools across Karnataka after nine months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Class 10 and 12 from state, CBSE and ICSE boards attended schools across the state after a gap of nine months.

They were welcomed in after their temperatures were checked and hands sanitised.

Parents were also seen accompanying their wards in several cases as most schools decided against restarting transport.

Educational institutions in Karnataka opened after several months for students from classes 10-12. From mandatory facemasks to social distancing, strict #COVID19 protocols were in place.

However, Friday being New Year's day led to many putting off their return to school until next week. The government expects an attendance of 50 percent.

The minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar who visited schools and colleges to check their preparedness allayed the fears of parents.

"Fear of the virus won't be allayed in a day or two. Parents who are still afraid of sending their children to schools can do so once the fear is resolved. Those sending their wards can be assured that safety precautions are being taken at schools," he said.

The department is contemplating setting up vigilance teams in districts which will check on schools and their preparedness.

Kumar said that the expert committee was approached on the new strain of the virus and the current preventive measures.