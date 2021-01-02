At 10, Karnataka has most cases with UK strain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has so far the highest number of cases in the country of people infected with the new UK variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus. On Friday, three new positive cases of the UK strain were reported, taking the total in the state to 10.Of the first lot of 15 positive samples that were sent for genome sequencing, seven returnees were found to have the UK strain. Later, 12 more samples were sent for sequencing, of which three were found to have the new strain on Friday. The genome sequencing results of nine more samples are expected in two days.

Of the three fresh cases, a woman and her daughter are residents of Rajajinagar 1st Block in West Zone. The daughter, aged 40, flew down from the UK on December 19 to meet her father who is unwell and in the ICU. The daughter tested for Covid-19 on December 24 and her 73-year-old mother the next day. They have been admitted to KC General Hospital and their genomic results came out positive for the new strain.

Will trace all UK returnees: Minister

In the other case, a 39-year-old man from Vittala Nagar, Bommanahalli, who was the contact of his wife and child, the first two UK returnees who tested positive for the new variant, also tested positive. He has been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

“Initially, the 39-year-old individual had tested negative for Covid, while his wife and child were positive. However, he was isolated and later started to develop symptoms. After undergoing another test, he was found to be positive and his genomic results came positive too. The individual’s father has also tested positive for Covid. But his genomic results are yet to come,” said Ramakrishna, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli zone.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar stated that a total of 5,068 people have come to Karnataka from the UK since November 25, out of which 4,238 people arrived since December 9 and 810 were transit passengers travelling to other states. “Information regarding 810 passengers has been shared with respective states,” he said.

He also pointed out that efforts are on to trace 75 people who have arrived in Karnataka from the UK and added that the authorities are hopeful of locating them soon. “We are yet to trace 75 people who travelled from the UK, including some foreign nationals who might not have local contact numbers. Their details have been collected from the Immigration department. The Home Department has assured that all will be traced soon so that they can be tested,” Sudhakar said.

According to him, 70 of the 75 people are from BBMP limits. So far, after undergoing RT-PCR tests, 33 people who have arrived from the UK, along with five of their contacts, have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number to 38.According the Union Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare (MOHFW), a total of 29 people in India have tested positive for the UK variant. Eight have been detected in NCDC, New Delhi; two in IGIB, New Delhi; five in NIV, Pune; three in CCMB, Hyderabad; 10 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru; and one in NIBMG, Kalyani.