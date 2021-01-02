STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

At 10, Karnataka has most cases with UK strain

 Karnataka has so far the highest number of cases in the country of people infected with the new UK variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has so far the highest number of cases in the country of people infected with the new UK variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus. On Friday, three new positive cases of the UK strain were reported, taking the total in the state to 10.Of the first lot of 15 positive samples that were sent for genome sequencing, seven returnees were found to have the UK strain. Later, 12 more samples were sent for sequencing, of which three were found to have the new strain on Friday. The genome sequencing results of nine more samples are expected in two days.

Of the three fresh cases, a woman and her daughter are residents of  Rajajinagar 1st Block in West Zone. The daughter, aged 40, flew down from the UK on December 19 to meet her father who is unwell and in the ICU. The daughter tested for Covid-19 on December 24 and her 73-year-old mother the next day. They have been admitted to KC General Hospital and their genomic results came out positive for the new strain.

Will trace all UK returnees: Minister

In the other case, a 39-year-old man from Vittala Nagar, Bommanahalli, who was the contact of his wife and child, the first two UK returnees who tested positive for the new variant, also tested positive. He has been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

“Initially, the 39-year-old individual had tested negative for Covid, while his wife and child were positive. However, he was isolated and later started to develop symptoms. After undergoing another test, he was found to be positive and his genomic results came positive too. The individual’s father has also tested positive for Covid. But his genomic results are yet to come,” said Ramakrishna, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli zone.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar stated that a total of 5,068 people have come to Karnataka from the UK since November 25, out of which 4,238 people arrived since December 9 and 810 were transit passengers travelling to other states.  “Information regarding 810 passengers has been shared with respective states,” he said.

He also pointed out that efforts are on to trace 75 people who have arrived in Karnataka from the UK and added that the authorities are hopeful of locating them soon. “We are yet to trace 75 people who travelled from the UK, including some foreign nationals who might not have local contact numbers. Their details have been collected from the Immigration department. The Home Department has assured that all will be traced soon so that they can be tested,” Sudhakar said.   

According to him, 70 of the 75 people are from BBMP limits. So far, after undergoing RT-PCR tests, 33 people who have arrived from the UK, along with five of their contacts, have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number to 38.According the Union Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare (MOHFW), a total of 29 people in India have tested positive for the UK variant. Eight have been detected in NCDC, New Delhi; two in IGIB, New Delhi; five in NIV, Pune; three in CCMB, Hyderabad; 10 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru; and one in NIBMG, Kalyani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK strain Karnataka COVID 19 UK returnees
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp