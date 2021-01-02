Congress has lost base, will not win any polls: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Deputy Chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan alleged that “Congress has lost its base and the party will not win in any of the upcoming elections”. Replying to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s allegation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is on a sticky wicket, Ashwath Narayan said: “Congress has been playing opportunistic politics. As there is internal bickering in the party, both at state and national level, Congress will lose all the future elections”.

To opposition parties, allegations that BJP is making false claims over 60 per cent of the party supported candidates winning in the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections, the DyCM said: “Congress is frustrated over suffering a setback in the elections and is issuing baseless statements”. On the reopening of SSLC and second PU classes from Friday, he defended the move as all the precautionary measures have been taken in this regard.