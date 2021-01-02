STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Film producer’s ‘plot’ finally busted after two-year run

For over two years, a 29-year-old man who is said to have produced one Kannada film and directed another, allegedly cheated prospective home buyers by promising them lower rates.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Hari Prasad

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For over two years, a 29-year-old man who is said to have produced one Kannada film and directed another, allegedly cheated prospective home buyers by promising them lower rates. He managed to collect up to Rs 2 crore by allegedly fleecing his victims this way until his luck ran out on Thursday. He was caught red-handed while demanding more money from one of his victims.

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Thursday arrested the ‘film producer’ Hari Prasad alias Sriharsha alias Harivardhan — a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, against whom several complaints had been filed by his victims at the Banaswadi, CK Achchukattu, Vidhana Soudha and Madiwala police stations.

The police said Prasad claimed to be an officer in the Housing Board and cheated several people including businessmen, realtors and even widows, many of who are complainants. However, despite a series of complaints, Prasad had managed to dodge the law for over two years.A senior police officer said, Prasad was arrested based on a complaint by Ganesh Hegde, an astrologer. He was caught red-handed when he approached Hegde to collect the second instalment in Mahalakshmi Layout. 

Hegde had paid about Rs 2 lakh as application fee while Prasad demanded Rs 4 lakh to proceed with getting him a site. After paying the first tranche, Hegde realised that he was being cheated and approached the police on December 24.
 

Conman wooed victims with his ‘high-level’ contacts: Cops

A senior police officer said that Prasad allegedly impressed his victims by convincing them that he had contacts with senior officials in the Housing Board. He reportedly even pretended to speak to them over the phone in the presence of his victims while collecting money from them. He is also known to have showed his victims photos of him with several film actors and politicians, who he claimed to have helped get sites in various locations in the city.

The victims have alleged that Prasad sent fake messages to the victims while ‘updating’ them about their ‘application’ status and the victims assumed these to be authentic, sent to them by the Housing Board. 
The police, citing the victims’ complaints, said that Prasad had also introduced himself as an assistant executive engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) and had showed some film posters to convince them about his film-making career. 

A police officer said Prasad claimed to have produced a film ‘Rajangu Raanigu’, which is yet to be launched, while claiming to have directed another film called ‘Kaliyugada Kamsa’. However, his name does not figure anywhere on the posters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp