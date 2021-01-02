Five districts gear up for Covid vaccine dry run on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stage is set for a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the five districts of Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Shivamogga. The BBMP has identified three primary health centres in the city for the exercise on January 2.

The dummy run will be conducted at the Vidyapeetha Urban PHC in the BBMP South Zone, Kamakshipalya PHC in West Zone and Hargade PHC in Anekal. “All arrangements have been made to conduct the mock trials in the scope of the policy and the officers/staff concerned will be trained on the vaccination rollout,” said Palike Administrator Gourav Gupta.

There will be a two-hour training, with 25 identified health workers in each PHC. A total of 1,517 health centres have been identified for vaccination in the city and the government plans to begin vaccination either this month or in February.