STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gram Panchayat polls: Congress claims big win in Siddaramaiah's home turf Mysuru

The Congress on Friday claimed that it has won over 65 per cent of Gram Panchayat seats in Mysuru and Chamrjanagar districts.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress on Friday claimed that it has won over 65 per cent of Gram Panchayat seats in Mysuru and Chamrjanagar districts.After the party lost Assembly bypolls in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies, Siddaramaiah held a series of meetings to ensure party’s victory in Gram Panchayat polls, whose results were announced on December 30.

Party leaders claimed that their representatives have won 2,410 of 3,644 seats in 249 panchayats. Mysuru District Congress president B J Vijaykumar said the party won 406 out of 596 in Hunsur, 296 out of 545 in Periyapatna, 280 out of 560 in K R Nagar, 302 out of 567 in H D Kote, 283 of 510 in T Narasipura, 178 out of 345 in Chamundeshwari and 315 out of 476 in Nanjangud.

Congress leaders claimed that in Chamrajanagar, 1,135 out of 2,159 members were from the party, representing 129 panchayats. But the BJP too has claimed that it has won big in these grassroots elections. Chamarajanagar District Congress president P Mariswamy said that they have won 1,135 seats, with 280 in Chamrajanagar taluk, 290 in Gundlupet, 295 in Kollegal and 270 in Hanur taluk. 

“We were in power in 80 panchayats and now we have 76,” he added.BJP district president R Sundar said that his party has won 71 of 129 panchayats with 1,026 members, including 212 in Chamrajanagar, 163 in Kollegal, 298 in Gundlupet, 267 in Hanur and 86 in Yalandur. JD(S) has won 103 seats in Hanur taluk.

Victory ours: Cong
406 out of 596 in Hunsur
296 out of 545 in Periyapatna
280 out of 560 in K R Nagar
302 out of 567 in H D Kote 
283 of 510 in T Narasipura
178 out of 345 in Chamundeshwari 
315 out of 476 in Nanjangud

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mysuru Siddaramaiah Chamrjanagar Gram Panchayat
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp