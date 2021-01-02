Gram Panchayat polls: Congress claims big win in Siddaramaiah's home turf Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress on Friday claimed that it has won over 65 per cent of Gram Panchayat seats in Mysuru and Chamrjanagar districts.After the party lost Assembly bypolls in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies, Siddaramaiah held a series of meetings to ensure party’s victory in Gram Panchayat polls, whose results were announced on December 30.

Party leaders claimed that their representatives have won 2,410 of 3,644 seats in 249 panchayats. Mysuru District Congress president B J Vijaykumar said the party won 406 out of 596 in Hunsur, 296 out of 545 in Periyapatna, 280 out of 560 in K R Nagar, 302 out of 567 in H D Kote, 283 of 510 in T Narasipura, 178 out of 345 in Chamundeshwari and 315 out of 476 in Nanjangud.

Congress leaders claimed that in Chamrajanagar, 1,135 out of 2,159 members were from the party, representing 129 panchayats. But the BJP too has claimed that it has won big in these grassroots elections. Chamarajanagar District Congress president P Mariswamy said that they have won 1,135 seats, with 280 in Chamrajanagar taluk, 290 in Gundlupet, 295 in Kollegal and 270 in Hanur taluk.

“We were in power in 80 panchayats and now we have 76,” he added.BJP district president R Sundar said that his party has won 71 of 129 panchayats with 1,026 members, including 212 in Chamrajanagar, 163 in Kollegal, 298 in Gundlupet, 267 in Hanur and 86 in Yalandur. JD(S) has won 103 seats in Hanur taluk.

