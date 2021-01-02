Karnataka Cabinet rejig likely after BJP executive meet

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a buzz within BJP circles that the cabinet is likely to be reshuffled after the party Core Committee and State Executive meetings in Shivamogga, provided the party high command gives the green signal. As BJP General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh arrived in Bengaluru around 9 pm on Friday and met BJP state leaders at Kumara Krupa Guesthouse, the expectation was that the cabinet reshuffle issue would gather pace.

Arun Singh will join Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as he heads to Shivamogga for the state executive meeting. Other office-bearers, including state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, too will be attending the crucial meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

The party leaders feel that the top-level meetings are the right forum to discuss filling up of vacant posts in the cabinet and several boards and corporations. But top leaders of the party are still sceptical about the reshuffle as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who takes these crucial decisions, is expected to be in Karnataka on January 16 and 17. Also, the government is planning a short legislative session, which is likely to commence on January 19.

At Shivamogga, the saffron party will have core committee, state morchas and the state executive meetings. The state executive, which used to be an annual or biannual event, has now become a monthly affair, considering the pace set by Kateel. Among other things, the recent Gram Panchayat elections, upcoming bypolls to Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and the Belgavi Lok Sabha seat, appointments to boards and corporations and the drive to strengthen the party are likely to be discussed at the meetings.

When Arun Singh visited the state in December, BJP Chief Whip Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar had told him that the nominees suggested by the party were not included in boards and corporations. Some MLAs too had openly complained to Singh about the party list being ignored.

Sunil Kumar had told Singh that several party leaders were airing their grievances in the media, instead of discussing them within party forums. Singh is likely to review the progress on these complaints and take up other major issues before the party, sources said.