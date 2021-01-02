STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KsoU first varsity in Karnataka to offer open distance learning

With the state government now amending the KSU Act, the primary purpose of founding a separate open university for ODl education is being realised, says Prof Vidyashankar.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Call it a New Year gift to Mysuru- based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the state government has declared it as the sole university of the state to offer Open Distance learning (ODl) education. The state cabinet which passed an ordinance in this regard recently, has issued a gazette notification on the same. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, KSOU vice-chancellor Prof Vidyashankar said this would boost the prospects of KSOU as it now becomes the only varsity in the state to run distance learning courses, which is likely to double their admissions in the coming days. 

The KSOU – which had hit headlines for over the issue of derecognition and alleged irregularities – seems to be back on track, seeing good admission over the last two years following re-recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC). KSOU authorities were putting pressure on the state government to give them exclusive rights for offering courses under open and distance learning (ODl) mode and make them the only varsity to offer distance learning education.

With the state government now amending the KSU Act, the primary purpose of founding a separate open university for ODl education is being realised, says Prof Vidyashankar. “We have all infrastructure, staffers and the state-of-art facilities to run ODl courses. We thank the government and are hopeful of improving admissions and reaching out to people, especially those from rural areas,” he said.

The open university has sought permission from the UGC to start ten new programmes in ODl mode which includes Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), BBA, BCA, B.Sc IT, B.Sc Human Development, MA education, MA Telugu, M.Sc IT, M.Sc botany, M.Sc zoology, M. Sc food science and nutrition.

